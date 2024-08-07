Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the government has initiated measures to replace the old power transmission lines in the state to ensure uninterrupted power services for its citizens.

CM Saha also mentioned plans to extend underground cable lines for power supply, beginning with Agartala, in the initial phase. He said this during his visit to the State Load Dispatch Center of the Power Department at 79 Tilla in Agartala.

During the visit, he received a detailed briefing on the overall power supply and management in the state and conducted an on-site inspection.

CM Saha said that the State Load Dispatch Center constantly monitors power generation, transmission, and distribution companies in the state to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

“The Central Government has awarded ISO certification to the State Load Despatch Centers in the state for meeting cyber security norms, which is significant for the state,” stated CM Saha.

He mentioned that Tripura is the only state in the Northeastern region where electricity is supplied to the neighboring country, Bangladesh.

He said, “The government continues to make efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply to electricity consumers in the state. The government has also initiated the replacement of old power transmission lines. The use of solar energy as an alternative energy source is also being encouraged."

The chief minister noted that there have been many incidents of attacks on electricity workers, which are not acceptable in any way.