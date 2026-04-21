Tripura to review post-poll violence, Manik Saha calls high-level meeting

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has called a high-level meeting on Tuesday, April 21, to assess reports of post-poll violence across the state, according to an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The meeting will bring together the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Law Secretary and senior ministers to review the situation and decide on further action. “I will hold a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP and Law Secretary on Tuesday over the post-poll violence. Our Ministers will also join the meeting,” Saha said on social media.

Reports indicate that more than 200 BJP workers have been displaced following alleged attacks by supporters of Tipra Motha in several parts of the state. Many of the affected families have taken shelter at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel, which the Chief Minister visited after returning from West Bengal.

During the visit, Saha interacted with those staying at the relief camp and assured support for their rehabilitation. The government has announced financial assistance of ₹64.50 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for 258 affected families. “It has been decided to support 258 families in the first phase who have been badly affected by the recent violence and are now in distress,” he said.

Reiterating a strict stance, Saha said violence after elections “will not be tolerated” and stressed the need to uphold the rule of law. “We want to ensure rule of law in the state,” he added.

He also pointed out that post-poll violence had occurred under previous governments, including those led by the Left and the Congress, and said such incidents must end permanently. The relief package is aimed at providing immediate support while longer-term rehabilitation measures are worked out.