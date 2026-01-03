Tripura to review weather forecast before deciding on winter school closures: CM Manik Saha

The Tripura government will take a final call on the possible closure of schools due to winter conditions only after reviewing the latest forecast from the Meteorological Department, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said on January 3, amid growing public concern over the prevailing cold weather.

Dr Saha said the issue has been brought to his attention by several people who have been urging the government to consider shutting schools in view of the cold spell. He stated that he has already asked the Meteorological Department to provide a detailed assessment of how temperatures are likely to behave in the coming days. A decision, he said, will be taken only after examining the report.

Emphasising the importance of education, the Chief Minister noted that closing schools is not the government’s primary objective. He said ensuring continuity in students’ studies remains equally important while weighing any decision related to winter closures.

The Chief Minister further informed that a file related to the matter has already reached him, but he has instructed officials to first consult the Weather Department before moving ahead. He acknowledged apprehensions that temperatures may drop further and said that if such a situation arises, the government would announce appropriate measures.

Dr Saha added that once the weather report is received, the government will carefully consider suitable steps, keeping the safety and well-being of young school-going children at the forefront while taking any decision on school operations during winter.