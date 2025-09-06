Tripura to revive Dumboor Plant for 11 MW, push solar push amid gas shortage

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday announced that the state government is reviving the Dumboor power plant to generate 11 Mega Watt (MW) of electricity, as part of a broader shift toward solar energy in response to declining natural gas reserves.

Speaking at an awareness camp on the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Kailasahar, Unakoti district, Nath underlined that the government’s focus is on preparing for the future while ensuring inclusive development.

“In Dumboor, we used to generate 3 MW, but floods damaged the plant last year. Now, we are working to restore it with a capacity of 11 MW,” the minister said. He cautioned that the state’s dependence on natural gas is becoming unsustainable, with reserves dwindling and affecting power generation at Rukhia, Palatana, Ramchandra Nagar, and Monarchak plants.

Highlighting the importance of renewable energy, Nath said, “Power can be generated from gas, air, water, and the sun. Solar is the future. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, panels can be installed on rooftops, open land, and almost anywhere. This reduces electricity bills and allows households to earn.”

Launched on February 13, 2024, the scheme seeks to encourage widespread adoption of solar power. Nath said the state aims to install solar panels in 50,000 households, which will collectively generate 150 MW. Tripura currently has about 10 lakh electricity consumers.

The minister stressed that the government is conducting extensive awareness campaigns across the state and urged people to embrace solar energy as a way forward.

“Development must be inclusive and for everyone, regardless of political affiliation,” Nath said, reiterating the government’s commitment to long-term energy security.