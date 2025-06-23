Tripura to roll out 'cashless medical scheme for road accident victims 2025': Minister

In a significant move aimed at saving lives and boosting road safety, Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday announced that the state will soon launch the 'Cashless Medical Scheme for Road Accident Victims 2025'.

The initiative is designed to ensure immediate medical attention for road accident victims during the critical “golden hour.”

“The goal is to make sure that the injured receive prompt treatment at the nearest hospital, without worrying about the cost,” said Chowdhury, while addressing the 16th meeting of the State Road Safety Council at the State Secretariat.

The Minister underlined the state government’s commitment to protecting every human life and said the scheme includes financial support for accident victims' medical treatment. A preparatory discussion on implementing the scheme was also held during the meeting, led by the Transport Department.

Chowdhury stressed that preventing road accidents depends largely on heightened public awareness. “Accidents and fatalities can be reduced through alertness and education. Our department has launched several initiatives in this direction,” he said.



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Among the efforts highlighted were the introduction of Interceptor Vehicles with life support, public awareness drives, the Hit and Run Compensation Scheme, and the Good Samaritan Scheme.

The Minister also noted a 13% drop in road accident cases in Tripura over the past year, crediting both government intervention and public cooperation.

Additional Secretary of the Transport Department, Subrata Chowdhury, presented a visual report on the proposed scheme and detailed other road safety measures. He emphasised that the plan is aligned with the Centre’s directives to reduce road accidents nationwide.

Officials from various departments, including the police and traffic divisions, attended the meeting. They echoed the need for coordinated efforts between authorities and the public to ensure safer roads across the state.