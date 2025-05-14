Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on May 14 that the state government is working to implement new technology that will allow electricity line repairs without interrupting the power supply.

The minister made this statement after chairing a review meeting of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) to assess the state's preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season.

“Typically, we begin preparations before Durga Puja to ensure uninterrupted power during the festivities. This year, after the floods hit, officials worked tirelessly to maintain supply. With the monsoon now underway, we held a review meeting up to the Senior Manager level to evaluate how many damaged poles have been replaced, wires cleaned, and new lines installed,” Nath said.

“We have also instructed that daily warnings be properly addressed during the monsoon to avoid any disruptions. We're actively working to introduce a technology that enables us to repair electric lines without cutting off the power.”

He added that the power sector has undergone significant improvements and acknowledged the relentless efforts of electricians and support staff, who are working around the clock.

Nath also noted that only 70 per cent of Agartala city residents have paid their electricity bills.

Expressing concern over deliberate damage to electrical infrastructure, the minister said that while such issues were previously overlooked, recent incidents have raised alarms.

“For some time now, certain miscreants have been roaming the streets at night, damaging transformers, opening cut-outs, and causing short circuits. On one particular day, 21 such incidents were reported. An FIR has been filed, and I’ve spoken with the police to ensure that the culprits are arrested. It’s essential that everyone work together to identify those responsible,” he added.