Ratan Lal Nath, the Power Minister of Tripura has announced on Thursday that the National Hydro Power Corporation of India (NHPC) has joined hands with the Tripura government's ambitious initiative to establish five pumped power storage stations in North Tripura and Dhalai district.

These power projects are poised to collectively generate an impressive 800 megawatts of power.

Nath expressed optimism about the potential success of these projects, emphasizing that they could lead to self-sufficiency in the power sector and provide a substantial financial boost to the state government.

Speaking at an event organized by Tripura Power Transmission Limited (TPTL) on National Power Conservation Day, Nath revealed that NHPC officials are scheduled to arrive on December 16 to finalize the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the collaboration.

Highlighting the state's increasing energy consumption, Nath underscored the critical importance of transitioning to renewable energy sources, particularly solar power. The minister noted that the energy consumption in the state has risen significantly from 240 megawatts in 2018 to 304 megawatts presently, with projections indicating a potential surge to over 700 megawatts by 2030.

In response to this growing demand, Nath outlined proactive measures taken by the government, including the installation of rooftop solar panels in key public infrastructures.

Additionally, Nath unveiled plans to harness solar energy from the expansive Dumboor reservoir, intending to install floating solar panels across its 41-square-kilometer area. This ambitious venture aims to generate 130 megawatts of power, representing a significant stride toward sustainable energy utilization.