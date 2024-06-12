The Tripura state government has announced the establishment of the largest flower garden in the Northeast region, in a major environmental and tourism boost for the state.

Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma said, “This ambitious project will be located in the Tulashikhar forest range of Takchaiya in Khowai district of Tripura. Land has already been earmarked for the garden, which will serve as a pilot project. If successful, similar flower gardens will be established in other districts of the state.”

Informing that the forest department in the state has undertaken a plan to plant five lakh saplings in five minutes on July 5, the forest minister emphasised the government's commitment to making the garden a major tourist attraction.

"In recent years, long-standing trees along the road have been cut down for various developmental works, including the widening of the national highway. Unfortunately, there was no alternative but to cut down these trees. To counteract the environmental impact and maintain oxygen levels, we plan to plant five lakh saplings on July 5 within five minutes," said Minister Debbarma.

He said that the mass plantation drive will involve administrative staff from various departments, including schools, colleges, social organisations, and the army, further adding, “This initiative will kick off a month-long tree planting campaign, which will continue throughout the year. The minister stressed the importance of not just planting saplings but also ensuring their proper maintenance.”

The minister also informed that roadside avenue plantation with fruit-bearing and flowering tree species will be taken up all along the recently widened national highway.

Animesh further informed that tree seedlings will be distributed free of cost to schools, colleges, paramilitary forces, the army, and other institutions for planting in public premises, and seedlings will be sold at Rs 2.5 per seedling from Forest Nurseries for planting on private land during the month of July.