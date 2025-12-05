Tripura to set up pineapple auction centre: CM Manik Saha

Plans for a dedicated pineapple auction centre took focus at a government review meeting on December 5, signalling a push to expand Tripura’s footprint in national and international markets for its acclaimed Queen variety.

Tripura, one of India’s leading pineapple producers, cultivates both Queen and Kew varieties, with the Queen Pineapple receiving a Geographical Indication tag and being declared the state fruit in 2018. Officials say an organised auction system could streamline sales and attract large buyers, strengthening the value chain for farmers.

Speaking at the review meeting of the Tripura Small Industries Corporation (TSIC), Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the need to build industries around the state’s own resources, including forest products, pineapples, tea and rubber. “Considering the current situation, emphasis should be given to producing environment-friendly and biodegradable products,” he said.

Suggestions placed before TSIC included hosting a pineapple festival to promote the fruit, as well as exploring facilities for matchmaking and spice production to diversify the state’s industrial base.

Industries and commerce minister Santana Chakma and TSIC chairperson Shambhu Lal Chakma briefed the chief minister on current operations and upcoming plans aimed at improving market access and expanding local manufacturing.