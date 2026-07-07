Tripura to sign Rs 726 crore tea sector investment deals at business conclave

Tripura is set to attract investments worth Rs 726 crore in its tea sector, with four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) scheduled to be signed during the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 on July 9 and 10.

The agreements will be signed between the Tripura Tea Development Corporation Limited (TTDC) and four private investors, marking what TTDC Chairman Samir Ranjan Ghosh described as the largest investment commitment ever proposed for the state's tea industry.

Addressing a press conference at the TTDC headquarters on July 7, Ghosh said the investment package would be a landmark development for Tripura’s tea sector and would create fresh opportunities for growth and expansion.

Under the proposed agreements, Monoworld Recycling Private Limited will invest Rs 100 crore, Iti Bachok Foundation Rs 100 crore, Infidirect Tech Solutions Private Limited Rs 26 crore, and NDR Infrastructure Private Limited Rs 500 crore.

The proposed projects include tea blending and packaging facilities, organic tea cultivation under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, production and marketing of value-added tea products, tea-based eco-tourism initiatives, establishment of a tea museum, and the leasing or management of TTDC tea estates through PPP arrangements.

According to Ghosh, the planned investments are expected to strengthen the state's tea industry while generating employment, boosting tourism, and contributing to Tripura's economic development.

He said the upcoming business conclave would highlight the state's potential in the tea sector and provide a platform to attract further investment into the industry.