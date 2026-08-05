Tripura to solarise 5,000 drinking water pumps, eyes major cut in power bills

The Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) has launched a major initiative to convert around 5,000 electricity-powered drinking water pumps into solar-powered systems, aiming to reduce the state’s high electricity expenditure and ensure a more reliable water supply in remote areas.

The Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) department currently spends nearly Rs 125 crore annually on electricity to operate around 10,000 conventional water pumps across the state.

TREDA Director General Debabrata Sukladas said the initiative was launched following a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha, during which the department’s high electricity expenditure on water supply was discussed.

“Following the chief minister’s directive, we have initiated a programme to convert at least 5,000 water pumps to solar power to reduce electricity costs,” Sukladas told PTI.

As part of the first phase, TREDA has begun the process of converting 2,300 small-bore water pumps into solar-powered units at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore.

The tender for the project has already been floated, and work on the ground is expected to begin shortly. TREDA aims to complete the first phase during the 2026-28 financial period.

According to Sukladas, the conversion of the 2,300 pumps is expected to help the DWS department save around Rs 5 crore annually in electricity charges.

The move is also expected to improve drinking water supply in remote and hilly regions, where maintaining conventional power connections remains a major challenge.

“Extending grid connectivity to sparsely populated areas is often not economically viable. Solar-powered pumps will ensure a reliable water supply in such locations while significantly reducing operating costs,” he said.

TREDA currently generates around 37 MW of solar power in Tripura and is working to expand the state’s renewable energy capacity.

Sukladas also said Tripura’s renewable energy sector received strong investor interest during the ‘Destination Tripura: Business Conclave’ held last month.

The state’s power sector received investment proposals worth around Rs 17,000 crore, with a substantial share of the proposed investments linked to solar energy projects.

“We are working to translate these investment proposals into projects on the ground,” he added.