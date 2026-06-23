Tripura to soon launch bone marrow transplant unit at Regional Cancer Centre

Tripura is set to strengthen its cancer care infrastructure with the planned launch of a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Centre in Agartala, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte said on June 23.

Gitte, accompanied by senior health officials, visited the cancer centre to review ongoing works and inspect medical facilities and equipment. Following the inspection, he said the government is working to operationalise the Bone Marrow Transplant ward at the earliest, in line with directions from Chief Minister Manik Saha.

“The Chief Minister has instructed us to start the Bone Marrow Transplant ward as soon as possible, and officials are actively working on the matter,” Gitte told reporters.

He said the inspection focused on ensuring that medical equipment remains functional through proper maintenance and timely repairs as per manufacturing contracts. Laboratories and other facilities at the centre were also reviewed during the visit.

The Health Secretary further informed that Intensive Care Unit (ICU) services will also be introduced soon at the cancer centre. He said the government is addressing minor infrastructural and operational issues while simultaneously enhancing manpower and technical support to ensure uninterrupted day-to-day services.

To improve accessibility to cancer care, the state has already established day-care services in three districts, allowing patients to receive treatment closer to their homes. Doctors from the cancer centre will also visit district facilities and provide training to local health personnel.

Gitte added that efforts are underway to increase the overall capacity of the Regional Cancer Centre. Night shelter facilities have also been developed at GB Pant Hospital and are expected to become operational soon.

The state government, he said, remains committed to providing comprehensive support and improved healthcare services for cancer patients across Tripura.