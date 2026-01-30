Tripura to source EVMs from Madhya Pradesh for TTAADC polls

As preparations gather pace for the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be brought from Madhya Pradesh, sources said.

As part of the preparatory process, senior officials from the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission visited Sepahijala district on January 30, to assess infrastructure for storing the machines. Deputy Secretary Sanju Kumari and Under Secretary Priyanshi Bhanwar reviewed proposed district-level warehouse facilities and evaluated security and logistical arrangements.

The officials inspected access control systems and other safeguards to ensure secure and tamper-proof storage of the EVMs. They also held discussions with the district administration on transportation plans for moving the machines from Madhya Pradesh to Tripura, with a focus on safety, coordination and timely delivery to ensure the smooth conduct of the election process.

Also Read: Assam court to decide on bail plea of three accused in Zubeen Garg death case today today

The inspection was carried out in the presence of Sepahijala District Magistrate and Collector Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal and Additional District Magistrate, sources said.

According to officials, the visit formed part of broader preparations aimed at ensuring compliance with election guidelines and district-level readiness ahead of the TTAADC polls. Further decisions regarding logistics, warehousing and inter-state coordination are expected following consultations between the concerned authorities.

Elections to the TTAADC are scheduled to be held in April. With the poll date approaching, political activities and campaign-related engagements have begun to intensify across the autonomous district council areas, sources added.