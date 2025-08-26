Tripura to strengthen AGMC, GBP Hospital with new facilities, free services

Tripura has adopted a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare facilities at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govinda Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital, reaffirming its commitment to improving medical services for the people.

In a meeting of the governing body of the Rogi Kalyan Samity (RKS) held at the Council Hall of AGMC on August 25, several important decisions were approved.

To provide free diagnostic services to eligible patients, new counters will be opened for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, Priority Group, Antyodaya, and BPL categories.

The central laboratory of AGMC will also be upgraded with modern testing facilities to improve diagnostic quality.

In an urgent move, the hospital will procure medicines for the Trauma Care Emergency and Pediatric Department using untied funds of the National Health Mission (NHM). For greater transparency and patient convenience, complaint and suggestion boxes will be installed across the hospital premises, enabling patients and their families to submit feedback for review and action.

To guide patients and their attendants, ten civil service volunteers will be appointed at the “May I Help You” desk of AGMC.

The meeting was presided over by MLA Mina Rani Sarkar who is the Chairperson of the Rogi Kalyan Samity. Among others present were Vice-Chairman Dr. Ashok Sinha, members Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya and Hiralal Debnath, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Director of Health Services Dr. Tapan Majumder, GBP Medical Superintendent Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, and AGMC Principal Dr. Anup Kumar Saha.