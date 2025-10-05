Tripura to supply 40 MW power to Mizoram for Christmas celebrations

Tripura will provide 40 MW of electricity to Mizoram during the Christmas season, continuing a long-standing tradition of power exchange between the neighbouring states, officials confirmed on Sunday, October 5.

During Durga Puja earlier this year, Mizoram supplied 40 MW to Tripura to ensure uninterrupted power for the festivities. TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Bose said the arrangement follows an agreement between the two states, though Tripura drew less than the full 40 MW during Durga Puja due to lower demand.

For the upcoming Christmas period, Mizoram will receive 40 MW from Tripura, with the supply planned throughout December and January.

Bose noted that during Durga Puja, Tripura aimed to supply 363 MW to meet peak demand, which ranged from 290 MW to 320 MW on most days, except on Maha Ashtami, when it peaked at 360 MW.

“There were no power shortages or outages during the festival period, as all measures were taken to ensure uninterrupted supply,” Bose added. (With inputs from PTI)