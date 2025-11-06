Tripura to support 6,000 farmers with Rs 1.8 crore under ARC potato cultivation scheme: Agriculture Minister

In a major move to boost potato production in Tripura, the state government has announced significant financial and material support for farmers adopting the ARC (Aeroponic Rooted Cutting) method of cultivation.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat today, November 6, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that a total of 6,000 farmers across the state will receive assistance this year under the scheme. Each farmer will get Rs 2,000 in direct financial support deposited into their bank accounts, along with agricultural materials worth Rs 1,000. The government’s total expenditure for this initiative will be around Rs 1.8 crore.

He said currently, around 23,700 farmers cultivate potatoes across 47,341 kanis of land in Tripura.

"Traditionally, farmers have produced 2,500–3,000 kg of potatoes per kani. However, under the ARC method, yields have increased dramatically to between 9,000 and 10,000 kg per kani, the minister noted.

Minister Nath further stated that by the 2028–29 financial year, the state aims to become self-sufficient in seed potato production, and by 2029–30, Tripura is expected to achieve full self-reliance in table potato production.

The ARC method was first introduced on a pilot basis in 2023 with 100 farmers, producing promising results. Encouraged by its success, the number was increased to 400 farmers in 2024. Following these positive outcomes, this year the government will extend support to 4,000 farmers under the RKBY project and another 2,000 farmers through the Watershed Management Project.

Minister Nath expressed optimism that this initiative will open a new chapter in Tripura’s agricultural development and lead the state toward self-sufficiency in potato production.