Tripura to unveil T-NEST, flagship innovation hub to power digital enterprise

In a significant move to institutionalise entrepreneurship and strengthen innovation governance, the Government of Tripura has unveiled T-NEST, the state’s flagship incubation and innovation hub, at the International Trade Centre in Agartala.

The initiative will be formally launched tomorrow, February 26, by Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, and State Information and Technology Minister Pranajit Singha Roy.

Officials said T-NEST is envisioned as the operational backbone of Startup Tripura and the State Innovation Mission. Designed as a single-window interface, the hub will connect entrepreneurs, mentors, investors, academic institutions and government departments, creating an integrated ecosystem aimed at transforming ideas into scalable enterprises.

According to officials, the initiative marks a strategic shift from digital enablement to digital enterprise, embedding innovation within governance and economic development frameworks. Priority sectors under T-NEST include agri and allied technologies, bamboo and forest-based industries, tourism innovation, health-tech, digital public services, and rural enterprise solutions—areas aligned with the state’s economic profile and development goals.

A distinctive feature of the framework is the “Government-as-First-Customer” model, under which government departments will identify real-world problem statements for start-ups to address through pilot projects within public systems. Officials said this approach will accelerate product validation and scale-up while generating measurable public value by integrating innovation into governance mechanisms.

The inauguration programme highlighted the state’s growing innovation ecosystem. A start-up exhibition featured 25 emerging ventures showcasing products and solutions across sectors. Additionally, eight technical and higher educational institutions presented 18 student-led projects, reflecting the continuum from academic research to enterprise development.

A key highlight of the event was the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding with T-Hub, one of India’s leading innovation ecosystems. The partnership is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange, mentorship access, capacity building, market linkages and collaborative programming.

Officials added that T-NEST’s long-term impact will be reinforced by the proposed Modern Incubation and Innovation Park at Chandmari and the planned Tripura IT and Data Economic Zone (TIDEZ), aimed at positioning the state as an emerging digital and innovation hub in the Northeast.