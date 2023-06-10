The forest department in Tripura has undertaken several initiatives, including the implementation of bio fencing using 'thorny bamboo,' to protect villages in Teliamura, under the Khowai district, from wild elephants.

Speaking on the matter, Akshay Bhorde, the Khowai District Forest Officer, informed India Today NE that the forest department in Teliamura sub-division, Khowai district, has devised new plans to prevent herds of elephants from entering villages.

In both Khowai and Gomati districts, wild elephants pose a significant threat. Reports indicate that approximately 40 wild elephants reside in the region, with 30 in Teliamura and the remainder in the Gomati district.



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"Recently, wild elephants have been venturing into villages in search of food. These elephants are causing problems as they enter vulnerable villages such as North Krishnapur, Madhya Krishnapur, Chakmaghat, and others within Teliamura Sub-division. Yesterday, we conducted a meeting with the local communities to devise strategies to prevent elephant encroachment. After consulting with the villagers, we have decided to implement 'bio fencing' using 'thorny bamboo' at the entry points where elephants enter the villages. Our aim is not to close off their corridors but to seal the entrances through which these elephants access the villages. We have also carried out a study to find out the common entry points of elephants," stated the DFO.

The forest official further revealed that the forest department has constructed Elephant Proof Trenches (EPT) in vulnerable areas, making it nearly impossible for wild elephants to cross.

"In addition to bio fencing, we are also employing solar fencing and solar lighting. Moreover, we have installed 10 Animal Intrusion Detection and Repellent System (Aniders) Machines in various villages. These machines emit sounds that deter elephants from entering the villages. Previously, we have utilized radio collaring techniques to track the movement of elephants and determine their locations using GPS," explained the forest official.