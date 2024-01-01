Tripura's Power Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, announced on Monday that the state government has decided to generate 120 megawatts of power using modern technology, and all the solar power generated will be utilized in government offices.

Speaking during a program in Agartala, Minister Nath emphasized the importance of electricity in all aspects of life, stating, "There is no alternative to electricity even in developing a better country."

He highlighted the cost-saving benefits of generating electricity through new technology, asserting that it is possible to double the current electricity production in the state with advanced technology. The state government aims to produce 120 megawatts of electricity using modern technology, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce dependence on natural gas and coal-based power generation in favor of renewable energy.

Nath also disclosed that an initiative has been launched this year to provide electricity in government offices through solar energy, aiming to reduce electricity bills in these establishments.