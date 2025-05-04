Tripura has secured the top position among India’s small states in the latest India Justice Report 2025, marking a significant achievement in the state’s judicial performance.

According to the report, Tripura scored 5.32 out of 10, placing it ahead of Sikkim, which ranked second, followed by Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Goa.

The report assesses states based on their performance across four pillars of the justice system: judiciary, police, prisons, and legal aid.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said this success was achieved as a result of the combined efforts of the esteemed judges, judicial officers, court staff, and members of the bar associated with the judicial system.

He also extended congratulations to all stakeholders involved, noting that the recognition reflects well on the state's overall governance and institutional strength.

The India Justice Report, supported by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, provides a data-driven analysis of how states are managing their justice delivery mechanisms. It aims to encourage accountability and improvements by tracking various indicators year over year.

A government press release highlighted that the ranking would help reinforce public trust in the judicial system. “Notable among these are the judicial process, police, prisons, and legal aid,” the release said, referring to the core areas evaluated.