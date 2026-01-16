Tripura tops, Meghalaya third, Assam among leaders in Northeast Deregulation 1.0 rankings

Meghalaya has emerged as the top-performing state in the Northeast and secured third place nationally in the Compliance Reduction and Deregulation 1.0 initiative, having successfully completed all 23 priority areas set by the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India.

The latest assessment underscores Meghalaya’s leadership in simplifying regulatory frameworks and streamlining governance processes, placing it ahead of most Northeastern states. Tripura claimed the top national rank, while Assam was also listed among the top performers, highlighting the region’s growing momentum in governance reforms.

Meghalaya’s reforms cover five critical sectors—land, building and construction, labour, utilities, and permissions—alongside overarching priority areas, reflecting a coordinated approach to reducing procedural bottlenecks and enhancing the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). The initiative is designed to accelerate approvals, promote transparency, and minimize compliance burdens for entrepreneurs, businesses, and investors.

Officials hailed Meghalaya’s achievement as a result of vision-driven leadership and sustained administrative efforts to modernise governance systems. The reforms are expected to boost investor confidence, attract private investment, generate employment, and support long-term economic growth.

Other Northeastern states, including Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, recorded moderate progress, highlighting varied levels of reform implementation across the region.

With Deregulation Phase II on the horizon, Meghalaya’s performance sets a strong benchmark for streamlined governance and inclusive development in the Northeast.