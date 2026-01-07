Tripura tops national business reforms ranking, investors eye Rs 15,000 crore

Tripura has emerged as a leader in business reforms across India, due to strategic initiatives spearheaded under the guidance of Chief Minister Manik Saha, said an official from Tripura government.

The official informed that Tripura has secured the first position among 36 states and union territories in terms of industrial and business reforms, particularly in areas such as land management, construction, services, and the implementation of the Single Window System for industry and trade.

According to the Department of Industries and Commerce, in the past year, investors have shown interest in investing around Rs 15,000 crore in the state, with over Rs 4,000 crore already invested across 68 projects.

“The recognition came during the fifth conference of Chief Secretaries, chaired by the Cabinet Secretary in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi from December 26 to 28. Tripura’s Chief Secretary, JK Sinha, presented the state’s comprehensive strategy and reform steps, which impressed other states. Sources said several states have been advised to study and emulate Tripura’s model to improve their own business environments”, said an official.

Highlighting the role of leadership, the official emphasized that Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha’s proactive approach in simplifying processes and promoting investor-friendly policies has been key to the state’s achievements.

“Following this national recognition, the Bihar government has invited Tripura officials to share insights and strategies on business reforms. Officials from the two states are scheduled to meet tomorrow at the Old Secretariat in Patna to discuss the implementation of similar reforms in Bihar”, the official said.