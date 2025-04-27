Tripura holds the first position in the Northeast in the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and the installation of smart electricity meters, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced.

He added that Tripura has once again emerged as a frontrunner in India's energy transformation, earning national recognition for its reforms and strategic developments in the power sector.

At the North-Eastern and Eastern States Power Ministers’ Conference held in Gangtok, the state, led by Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, received widespread acclaim for its achievements and progressive initiatives.

The high-level conference, convened on April 26, 2025, was attended by Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, along with the Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang and energy ministers from several North-Eastern and Eastern states.

The Tripura delegation, headed by Ratan Lal Nath, included Power Secretary Udayan Sinha, TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Bose, Financial Director Sarvjit Singh Dogra, and Ranjan Debbarma, GM of Tripura Power Transmission Limited.

During his address at the conference, power minister Nath emphasized the remarkable strides Tripura has made under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), particularly in power distribution and infrastructure modernization.

Nath announced that Tripura now holds the top position among North-Eastern states and ranks third across the nation in implementing RDSS targets.

He attributed this success to the coordinated efforts of the Power Department, Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), and other key stakeholders. The reduction in Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses was specifically cited as a testament to the state's efficient management and commitment to national reform mandates.

“The journey of Tripura in the power sector has not been accidental but a result of focused planning, visionary leadership, and relentless implementation,” Nath stated.

He informed that Tripura has also emerged as a national leader in smart meter installation, a key milestone in India’s digital transformation of energy consumption monitoring.

"The state ranks first in the North-East and third nationally for the installation of smart meters in households—a vital step toward building a modern and transparent power ecosystem," he said.

Nath reiterated Tripura’s commitment to expanding smart and prepaid metering systems, aligning with the Union Ministry's vision for energy accountability and consumer empowerment.

Echoing these sentiments, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal praised Tripura's leadership in this field, calling the progress “commendable” and “a model for other states to follow.”

Nath emphasized the state's commitment to renewable energy, noting that various solar initiatives have not only reduced dependence on traditional sources but also paved the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Union Minister Manohar Lal applauded these efforts, stating that Tripura's green energy vision is in perfect alignment with India’s broader goal of transitioning to a low-carbon economy.