A total of 6,557 cases will be taken up for disposal in 54 benches in National Lok Adalat to be held in Tripura on November 12.

The court work will start at 10 AM. Apart from the Tripura High Court, this Lok Adalat will sit on November 12 in all district and sub-divisional court premises of the state.

Of the total 6,557 cases, 5,229 cases are related to pre-litigation disputes and 1,328 cases are pending in court. 4,229 cases relating to repayment of bank loans, 202 motor accident compensation cases, 4 cases relating to land acquisition, 1,000 cases relating to unpaid bills of telecom corporations, 859 cases relating to arbitrable criminal disputes, 98 cases relating to matrimonial disputes, 91 relating to check bounce. 51 lawsuits and other civil cases will be taken up for disposal. Meanwhile, a bench will sit in the Tripura High Court.

27 cases will be taken up for disposal on this bench. A maximum of 12 benches of Lok Adalat will sit on Agartala court premises. Notice has already been given to both parties/opposites of the case. There will be a help desk for citizens on the court premises. Paralegal volunteers will assist people who have been served notices at the court premises.

Tripura State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharya requested all concerned to take advantage of case settlement quickly and without legal expenses.