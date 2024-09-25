Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, on September 25 informed that Sourav Ganguly, the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism has donated Rs 10 lakh to provide relief materials to the flood-affected victims in the state.

Chowdhury shared this during a press conference on the occasion of World Tourism Day where he stated that the state government continues to support people who were affected by the floods.

“As part of the World Tourism Day celebration, we have decided that on September 26, we will donate a kit bag containing relief materials, including daily essentials, to the families of those who lost members in the flood. So far, 39 people have died due to the floods. In addition, Tripura Tourism's Brand Ambassador, Sourav Ganguly, has sent a video message. Many people came forward to donate for flood relief, and Ganguly, after returning from a foreign trip, contacted me and said it was his responsibility to stand with the people of Tripura. He donated Rs 10 lakh for the flood-affected people,” Chowdhury said.

The Tourism Department has purchased relief materials for the affected people. Chowdhury also announced that on September 27, Chief Minister Manik Saha will attend the main World Tourism Day event, which will be held at Ujjayanta Palace.

During the programme, the minister mentioned that they will honor and felicitate the unsung heroes who helped save people during the floods. “There will be some cultural performances, and famous singer Srikanta Acharya from West Bengal will perform. In the morning, Governor Indrasena Reddy will also be present,” Chowdhury informed the reporters.

The minister further added that since Sourav Ganguly became the brand ambassador, tourist footfall in Tripura has increased. “People are now visiting Tripura to explore its beauty. Earlier, many tourists used to come from Bangladesh, but the numbers have decreased due to the current situation. We are investing in the development of tourist spots, and talks are underway to bring foreign investors,” he added.