Tripura is bracing for a musical extravaganza as the state prepares to host playback sensation Shreya Ghoshal at the closing ceremony of the Tourism Promo Fest 2024, with organisers anticipating over 50,000 attendees.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury revealed ambitious plans for the December 14 event, declaring, “We are expecting a record-breaking turnout.” The concert marks the culmination of a week-long festival that has already drawn massive crowds across multiple venues.

The event's logistics have been carefully orchestrated, with traffic arrangements meticulously planned to manage the expected surge of music enthusiasts. Traffic SP Maniklal Das detailed parking strategies, ensuring smooth crowd management around Swami Vivekananda Maidan.

According to Das, two-wheelers will be parked along the road from North Gate to Town Hall, while the grounds of Boys Bodhjang School and Pragati School will accommodate other vehicles.

The festival, which began December 3 at Dumboor Reservoir, has already witnessed over 25,000 attendees at its inaugural event.

This was followed by an equally successful event on December 9 at Neermahal. Tomorrow, the festivities will move to Jampui Hills before culminating in the grand finale in Agartala.

Ticket distribution for the final day comes with a strict warning. “This event is for everyone, and no monetary transactions for passes will be tolerated," the minister stressed. Any violation should be reported immediately to the police.”

Unique pass categories have been created to ensure widespread accessibility. General passes will be available from the Tourism Department's main office, with a first-come, first-served seating policy near the stage. "Early entry is advised, as seating near the stage will be on a first-come, first-served basis for those with valid passes,” the minister said.

The festival's journey has been remarkable, moving through picturesque locations including Narikelkunj and Neermahal, before its grand finale in Agartala. Chief Minister Manik Saha, who inaugurated the event, has been pivotal in showcasing Tripura's tourism potential.