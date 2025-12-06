Construction of State-of-the-Art eco-tourism park in Tripura’s Jirania to begin soon: Tourism Minister

Work on a modern eco-tourism, adventure tourism and water park in Sachindranagar Colony under Jirania subdivision of Tripura’s West Distrct is set to begin soon, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced on December 6.

He said that the upcoming project, modelled after Kolkata’s renowned Nicco Park, is expected to significantly boost the state’s tourism profile while creating employment opportunities for local youth.

Speaking about the government’s broader vision, the minister emphasised that the tourism sector holds a crucial place in building a self-reliant and developed Tripura.

He said the new park would help position the state more prominently on the global tourism map and make it a more appealing destination for visitors from India and abroad.

To expedite the project, Minister Chowdhury visited the proposed site along with Tourism Department Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma, Director Prashant Badal Negi, social worker Ranjit Roy Chowdhury, and public representatives from the Jirania area. The team reviewed the land and discussed preparatory measures required for timely commencement of construction.

The minister noted that the field visit marked an important step toward initiating work soon, expressing confidence that the park would become a major attraction and a driver of economic activity once completed.

