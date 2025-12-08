Tripura tourism minister reviews final preparations for “Unity Promo Fest – 2025” ahead of Jubin Nautiyal's performance

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced today that preparations for the grand concluding ceremony of “Unity Promo Fest – 2025” are in full swing.



He said that the event will be held on December 12 at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

“To ensure the program’s smooth execution, the minister chaired an important preparatory meeting at the Secretariat. The session was attended by the Tourism Department Secretary UK Chakma, IG (Law & Order) Ipper Manchak Dnyanoba, West Tripura District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar, Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, and senior officials including directors and joint directors of the Tourism Department. Discussions focused on coordination, security arrangements, and crowd management, given the large audience expected” , said minister.



Meanwhile, excitement in the state has reached a new high, as renowned Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal is scheduled to perform live at the event.



His appearance has generated tremendous enthusiasm among fans, many of whom are eagerly waiting to witness him perform in person.



In anticipation of the grand show, the Tourism Department began distributing event passes from Monday. The very first day saw overwhelming turnout at Agartala Town Hall. From early morning, music lovers formed long queues outside the Tourism Department counter. People of all ages patiently waited for hours under the scorching sun—some holding umbrellas and others carrying water bottles—just to secure a pass for the much-anticipated performance.



Officials stated that an exceptionally large crowd is expected at the event, and the massive response on the first day of pass distribution clearly reflects Jubin Nautiyal’s immense popularity in Tripura. The department anticipates that the rush for passes will continue over the next few days.