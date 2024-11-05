Tripura's Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has expressed the state government's commitment to elevating the tourism sector to new levels of success.

Chowdhury's remarks came after he chaired the 38th Meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (TTDCL).

The minister emphasised that the board meetings allow the government to set the agenda, seek approvals, and review the progress made on previous decisions.

"Through discussion and careful decision-making, we address issues and make new plans," Chowdhury said. "We are dedicated to ensuring that, in the coming days, Tripura Tourism will achieve new heights, and we are actively working towards this goal. Officials from every department are collaborating with support from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank."

"We are committed to taking Tripura Tourism to new heights," Chowdhury affirmed. "By working together with various stakeholders and utilising available resources, we are confident that we can realise this goal and position Tripura as a premier tourist destination."