Tripura tourist missing since January found dead in Nagaland’s Dzukou Valley

The body of a 22-year-old tourist from Tripura, who had gone missing after entering Nagaland’s Dzukou Valley last month, was recovered on Saturday, police said on February 8.



The deceased has been identified as Pranab Das, a resident of the Srinagar area in West Tripura district. He had entered the Dzukou Valley, known for its rolling hills, winding streams and the rare Dzukou lily, on January 4 after booking an entry ticket from the Viswema entry point, police said.



According to officials, the identity of the body was confirmed through personal belongings recovered from the site, including the entry ticket, two mobile phones, a wallet containing cash, and identification documents.



An inquest was conducted at the spot in the presence of Kohima district administration officials and independent witnesses.

Police said it was too early to draw any definitive conclusion regarding the cause of death. However, based on preliminary observations at the scene and available materials, there were no indications of foul play.



The family of the deceased has been informed about the recovery of the body, police added.