Tripura tourist still untraced after massive multi-agency search at Dzukou Valley

The Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) on January 17 confirmed that an extensive multi-agency search operation has failed to trace a missing tourist from Tripura who disappeared while trekking to Dzukou Valley earlier this month.

According to SAYO, the missing person has been identified as Pranab Das, son of Bikash Das, a domestic tourist from Srinagar district of West Tripura. Das reportedly went missing on January 4, 2026. The matter was formally reported to the organisation on January 13.

Based on information collected during the inquiry, SAYO stated that Das’ last confirmed movement was recorded at the Dzukou ticketing counter at Viswema on January 4, indicating his entry towards the valley. However, no record of his arrival was found at the Dzukou Valley Base Camp, raising concerns about his whereabouts.

Following the report, SAYO coordinated a large-scale joint search and rescue operation involving more than 200 volunteers. The operation included personnel from the South Police Station and Khuzama Police Station, officials of the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), members of the Southern Angami Tour Guide Council, and volunteers from various Southern Angami villages.

Search teams conducted intensive ground searches along all trekking routes leading to Dzukou Valley and combed the valley area extensively. Drone-assisted surveillance with expert support was also deployed to widen the search area. The rescue operation was further supported by the victim’s father, uncle and brother, who participated in the search from January 13 to January 16.

Despite sustained efforts across difficult terrain and adverse conditions, the operation yielded no positive results, SAYO said, expressing regret over the outcome.

The organisation extended its gratitude to the Kohima Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police Kohima, NSDMA, South and North Police Stations, Khuzama Police Station, SDO (Civil) Jakhama, Southern Angami Public Organisation, Angami Youth Organisation units, the Southern Angami Tour Guide Council, and all Southern Angami villages for their support and cooperation during the search operation.

SAYO also expressed concern over recurring incidents involving trekkers and reiterated that safety protocols for trekking to Dzukou Valley have been enforced since October 1, 2025. As per the guidelines, all domestic and international tourists are mandatorily required to engage a registered local tour guide while trekking to the valley.

The organisation urged visitors to strictly adhere to safety norms to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.