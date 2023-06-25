Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday said that the trade between Tripura and Bangladesh has witnessed a significant increase following the formation of the BJP government in the state.

Addressing an event as part of the celebration of nine years of PM Modi's leadership, the Chief Minister expressed how the development of connectivity, facilitated by PM Modi's efforts, has not only led to industrial growth but also boosted trade relations between Tripura and Bangladesh.

“The trade between Tripura and Bangladesh has experienced a substantial increase. In the fiscal year 2017-2018, the trade amount was Rs 390.68 crore, which has now risen to Rs 758.9 crore in 2022-23. This indicates the massive development taking place in Tripura. Furthermore, we have exported goods worth Rs 121.37 crore to Bangladesh this year”, said the Chief Minister.

Emphasizing the transformative impact of the Maitri Setu at Sabroom in the South district, the Chief Minister stated that it would serve as the gateway to Southeast Asia, fundamentally changing the face of Tripura and the Northeast region.

The bridge's functionality would result in decreased prices of goods in villages and generate employment opportunities.

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