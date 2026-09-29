Tripura Traffic Police announces drive against dazzling, modified vehicle lights; tightens vigil

Tripura Traffic Police will launch a special enforcement drive against vehicles fitted with unauthorised or unsafe lighting systems, citing the risks posed by excessive glare and modified lights.

The crackdown will target vehicles using high-intensity headlights, modified flashing lights and unauthorised multi-coloured lighting, including combinations of red, blue and white. Police said such lights can impair the vision of other motorists, particularly those approaching from the opposite direction, and increase the likelihood of accidents.

Vehicles fitted with dazzling or improperly modified headlights, unapproved flashing mechanisms and lighting systems resembling those used by emergency or law-enforcement vehicles will come under scrutiny during the drive.

The Traffic Police said vehicle lighting must comply with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Rule 106 lays down requirements governing headlamps and their use, while Rule 108 regulates the use of red, white and blue lights and places restrictions on their unauthorised installation.

The department has urged vehicle owners to remove non-compliant lighting systems and ensure their vehicles meet the requirements of the Motor Vehicles Act and applicable rules.

Police warned that violators will face legal action once the enforcement drive begins and appealed to motorists to cooperate with the authorities and refrain from using lights that create glare or obstruct the visibility of other road users.