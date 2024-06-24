Tripura Traffic Police have seized over 21,000 licenses and suspended more than 7,000 for not following traffic rules in the last six months.

Speaking to reporters on June 24, Superintendent of Tripura Traffic Police, Manik Das said that they have launched a drive against illegal parking and vehicles that have been causing massive traffic congestion in Agartala city as well as across the state.

“We have observed that illegal parking by private and commercial vehicles creates significant traffic congestion in the city. We are taking legal actions against these regularly, not only in Agartala but also in other parts of the state. In the last six months, more than 21,000 driving licenses were seized and over 7,000 suspended; the process for the rest is underway,” said SP Das.

He further urged everyone to maintain parking discipline, or else legal actions will continue.

“So far, we have been seizing driving licenses and suspending them, but now we have also started seizing vehicles and cancelling the registration of many vehicles,” he added.