Tripura traffic police steps up market coordination ahead of Durga Puja

With Durga Puja expected to bring a sharp rise in footfall and vehicle movement across Agartala, the Tripura Traffic Police has begun a coordinated outreach programme involving market committees, traders' associations, unions and other stakeholders to tackle traffic congestion during the festive season.

Traffic Superintendent of Police Kanta Jangir on Wednesday said officers would visit major markets and commercial areas to directly engage with traders, shoppers, unions and residents, identify traffic bottlenecks and work out practical solutions ahead of the Puja rush.

The initiative was launched at Maharajganj Bazar, one of Agartala's busiest commercial hubs.

Jangir said the department would first hear the concerns of traders and the public before explaining the traffic regulations and measures expected to be followed during the festive period.

“Maharajganj is an important market. We have observed violations of no-entry rules, one-way entry and parking regulations. Illegal parking is also a concern,” she said.

According to the Traffic Police, large vehicles parked for extended periods along roads are among the issues affecting traffic movement and creating difficulties for pedestrians and shoppers.

Jangir said the department's approach would not be limited to enforcement and fines, but would instead focus on cooperation with local stakeholders.

“We want to work together rather than follow only a punitive approach. We will discuss the problems faced by everyone and find solutions in a coordinated manner,” she said.

The outreach programme will now be taken to other major markets, motor stands and unions across Agartala. Traffic officials will assess location-specific problems and discuss measures that can help keep roads accessible and traffic moving during peak hours.

The initiative assumes greater significance ahead of Durga Puja, when shopping activity, pedestrian movement and vehicle volume are expected to increase substantially across the city.

The Traffic Police said the coordination mechanism would also continue after the festive season, with the aim of establishing a more sustained system of engagement between enforcement agencies, traders and the public for traffic management in Agartala.