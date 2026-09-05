Tripura: Train services, vehicular movement hit as surrendered militants’ blockade enters second day

Train services and vehicular movement were affected in parts of Tripura on Saturday, September 5, as a 72-hour blockade called by a forum of surrendered militants entered its second day.

The protesters, under the banner of the All Returnees' Rehabilitation Committee, are demanding implementation of an 11-point charter, including a tripartite agreement under which seven militant groups surrendered their arms.

Hundreds of former militants blocked roads at Hataikotor, Brigudasbari and Khowai Chowmuhani in West Tripura district, a senior police officer said.

The protesters also squatted on railway tracks at Brigudasbari, prompting the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to announce the short termination, cancellation and rescheduling of several trains, including long-distance services.

“The blockade has disrupted train services and vehicular movement, but it has been peaceful,” the police officer said.

The blockade also severely affected traffic along the Assam-Agartala National Highway at Hataikotor, a key road link described as the lifeline of Tripura.

The All Returnees' Rehabilitation Committee, which represents seven surrendered militant groups, began the 72-hour blockade on Friday, demanding implementation of the peace accord signed in 2024, under which the militants laid down arms before Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Following a meeting with former rebel leaders on Friday, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar said the government was committed to implementing the accord in a time-bound manner.

“We had a discussion with former rebel leaders at Hataikotor on various points of the peace accord. They have raised some demands to which the government is ready to work,” Kumar told reporters.

He said the former rebel leaders would discuss the government's proposals with their cadres and communicate their decision to the administration.

Among the protesters' 11 demands are land rights for indigenous people and withdrawal of all pending cases against surrendered militants.

The blockade is expected to continue until Sunday as the protesters press the government to act on their demands.