The Tripura government on Tuesday transferred Rs 79.88 crore in direct benefit assistance to over two lakh farmers affected by last floods in the state from August 19-22, 2024, while reaffirming its target to make the state fully self-sufficient in food grain production within the next few years.

The financial aid, released under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), reached 2,13,543 farmers across 45 agricultural subdivisions. The remaining three subdivisions—Ampi, Karbook, and Amarpur in Gomati district—will receive the funds shortly, officials said.

Addressing the distribution event, agriculture minister Ratan Lal Nath said the government is focusing on narrowing the food grain production gap by adopting scientific farming practices and new technologies. “Farmers are our breadwinners. Efforts have been made to make our state self-sufficient in food in the next three to four years,” he said.

Tripura’s current annual food grain production stands at 8.49 lakh metric tons, compared to a demand of 9.53 lakh metric tons. Several districts—including South Tripura, Gomati, and Sepahijala—have already become self-sufficient. Other districts like Khowai and Dhalai are close behind, according to the minister.

“Out of 58 blocks of our state, 30 blocks have become self-sufficient in food. The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has adopted modern methods to take the remaining 28 blocks forward,” Nath added.

He also highlighted an increase in farmer incomes and a shift in public perception. “In the present society, the self-respect and status of farmers have increased—something that was not seen before,” he said. “Today, many educated youth of the state are coming forward for agricultural work.”