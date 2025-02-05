Tripura has shed its landlocked status and emerged as a strategically connected state, Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday, February 5 during a virtual government ceremony.

Speaking at the state's offer distribution programme, Shah highlighted the dramatic shift in Tripura's connectivity and development trajectory. "The Government of India and the Government of Tripura have taken many initiatives for the development of the state. After the BJP formed the government, efforts have been made to eliminate corruption and unrest," Shah said.

The Home Minister took aim at previous administrative practices, particularly criticising the former CPIM government's alleged requirement of party membership for employment. In contrast, he praised Chief Minister Manik Saha's recent initiative to provide jobs to 2,806 young people, emphasising the transparent nature of the selection process.

"These youths are now going to be part of PM Modi's Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat Abhiyan," Shah noted, connecting local development to national progress.

The transformation extends beyond employment. Shah pointed to significant changes across the Northeast region, citing over 700 visits by Union ministers in the past decade. The area's reputation has shifted from being associated with terrorism and drug trafficking to becoming known for infrastructure development and agricultural growth.

Most notably, Shah emphasised Tripura's improved security situation. "Today, I can proudly say that Tripura is free from insurgency, as all insurgents have surrendered and joined the mainstream," he said, referencing three peace-focused Memorandums of Understanding signed during the last decade.