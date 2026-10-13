Tripura transport minister reviews government driver vacancies across 27 departments

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on October 13 chaired a meeting at the State Secretariat to review vacancies in the government vehicle drivers’ cadre across 27 departments, with discussions focusing on vacant posts, reservation rosters and compliance with the applicable service rules.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from 27 departments of the Tripura government and was held under the provisions of the Tripura Government Vehicles Drivers Services Rules, 1979.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the department-wise status of vacant driver posts and examined updated reservation rosters along with other matters related to the service cadre.

Chowdhury also provided suggestions and issued necessary directions to the officials concerned to ensure that vacancy-related information was properly assessed and maintained in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The review aims to establish an accurate picture of vacancies in the government vehicle drivers’ cadre and strengthen coordination among departments in managing personnel-related matters.

The exercise is also expected to support the smooth functioning of government departments by improving administrative planning and ensuring greater clarity regarding vacant positions.

Emphasising the need for a disciplined and transparent administrative process, Chowdhury reiterated the state government’s commitment to taking appropriate measures in the public interest.

However, no specific number of vacant driver posts or recruitment timeline was mentioned in the information provided about the meeting.