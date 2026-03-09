Tripura Transport Minister reviews key infrastructure projects, directs timely completion Works

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury conducted a detailed review of ongoing infrastructure projects under the state’s Transport Department during a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat here on Monday, March 9. The meeting focused on evaluating the progress of major transport-related projects across Tripura, including timelines, implementation status, and financial utilisation.

Key projects discussed included the construction of a new Transport Commissionerate office in Agartala, establishment of additional District Transport Offices (DTOs) in various districts, and development of motor stands at multiple locations to enhance public transport facilities.

Senior officials from the Transport Department, Public Works Department, Rural Development Department, and the Tripura Housing and Construction Board participated in the meeting. Representatives from agencies executing these projects were also present.

During the review, Minister Chowdhury assessed the pace of construction and emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of work quality while completing projects within prescribed deadlines. He instructed executing agencies and concerned departments to accelerate work where necessary and strictly follow all administrative and procedural guidelines.

The minister also directed the agencies to submit proper utilisation certificates upon project completion, in line with established financial and administrative regulations.

In addition to Agartala, the review covered the progress of new DTO buildings in Kailashahar, Teliamura, Bishalgarh, and Shantir Bazar, and motor stand developments in Jirania, Gandatwise, Melaghar, Monu Ghat, and Jolaibari. Updates on bus port construction at Rajarbagh in Udaipur, the interstate bus terminal at Sabroom, and the new building for the Transport Commissioner’s office in Agartala were also discussed.

Minister Chowdhury assured that there would be no shortage of funds for these developmental works and directed officials to ensure timely and quality completion.

Transport Department Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma and Additional Secretary Subrata Chowdhury briefed the minister on project details, while Chief Engineers Sanjay Kumar Das (Public Works Department) and Khudiram Tripura (Rural Development Department) along with senior Transport Department officials were present.