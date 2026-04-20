Tripura transport minister reviews NH-8 expansion, flags delays

Sushanta Chowdhury, Tripura’s Transport Minister, chaired a high-level meeting on April 20 to review the progress of the National Highway 8 expansion between Khayerpur and Champaknagar in West Tripura, with officials highlighting delays and execution challenges.

The meeting at the State Secretariat was attended by senior officials from the Public Works Department and representatives of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, along with other agencies involved in the project.

During the review, Chowdhury emphasised the importance of completing the project on schedule, describing the highway stretch as vital for improving connectivity in the state. Officials noted that several issues on the ground have affected the pace and efficiency of work.

Discussions centred on resolving these bottlenecks and ensuring smoother execution going forward. “The focus remained on identifying effective strategies to resolve on-ground problems while maintaining quality standards,” the minister said.

Chowdhury reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening road infrastructure and directed all concerned agencies to work in close coordination. He stressed that “proactive problem-solving” and continuous monitoring would be essential to ensure timely completion of the NH-8 expansion.

The Khayerpur–Champaknagar stretch is part of a broader effort to upgrade key road networks in Tripura, with NH-8 serving as a crucial route for both passenger and goods transport.