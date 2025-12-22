Ensure quality highways, pedestrian facilities: Tripura Transport Minister to NHIDCL

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on December 22, urged officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to maintain quality standards in the construction of national highways and ensure adequate pedestrian infrastructure, including designated walking zones, footpaths, and proper drainage systems.



Chairing the 17th State Road Safety Council meeting at the Secretariat, the minister said he would write to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari highlighting these concerns. He stressed that poor drainage and lack of pedestrian facilities contribute significantly to road accidents and inconvenience to the public.



Chowdhury also emphasised the need for district-specific plans to reduce the state’s accident rate and called for comprehensive preventive measures across all districts. During the meeting, he reviewed recent data on road accidents and assessed the steps taken by the District Road Safety Councils to address the issue.



The Transport Minister directed District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to prepare detailed drafts for an upcoming meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha. The meeting will deliberate on district-level initiatives, proposals, and future strategies aimed at curbing road accidents.



To enhance public awareness, Chowdhury announced that a programme titled “Jagruti” will be organised across the state this year, involving school and college students to promote road safety, consumer protection, and addiction prevention.



He also instructed district authorities to begin preparations for the observance of National Road Safety Month in January, ensuring the participation of relevant departments and elected representatives. The meeting further discussed strengthening legal enforcement, suspension of driving licences, and stricter fine collection to improve road safety in Tripura.