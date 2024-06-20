Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury wrote a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting him to introduce regular passenger and goods train services between Tripura and Bangladesh, specifically to Dhaka and Chittagong. In the letter, Chowdhury also emphasised the need for an additional rail link between Belonia in South Tripura District and Feni in Bangladesh.

The minister highlighted the potential benefits of establishing regular train services from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka and from Agartala to Chittagong through the newly inaugurated Agartala-Akhaura rail link. He believes these connections would significantly boost economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

Additionally, Minister Chowdhury also called for the electrification of the railway tracks from Badarpur in Assam to Sabroom in South Tripura District and advocated for the conversion of the existing single-line rail track into a double line to enhance capacity and efficiency.

The letter also included a plea for the introduction of new train services connecting Agartala with key Indian cities. Minister Chowdhury proposed the launch of an Agartala-Guwahati Intercity Train service, as well as direct train services from Agartala to Jammu, Puri, and Gaya.