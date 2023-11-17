The Members of District Councils (MDC) of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on Friday met the Governor of Tripura Indrasena Reddy and sought his personal intervention in solving a host of problems including the releasing of funds.

The MDCs of TTAADC led by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Purna Chandra Jamatia met the Governor

In the memorandum, the CEM wrote, that there are 24 pending which passed by the District Council for the administrative convenience of the general public and sent to the state Government to obtain the assent of the Governor but so far nothing has been passed.

“It is seen that the State Government is not granting funds as per the actual requirement of TTAADC as such that our actual total requirement of funds for payment salary, pension, wages & others administrative expenditures of the existing TTAADC own employees is Rs. 481.00 Crores only for 6871 employees & pensioners during the year 2023-24 but the State Government has kept a provision of Rs 360.00 crores only being the share of taxes and transfer fund to local bodies, though separate provision for salary etc of TTAADC employees is not mentioned in State budget and the fund earmarked for TTAADC is neither sufficient for salary, pension, wages etc nor for other development works”, it said.



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They have also proposed to place funds for TTAADC in a Separate Head of Account.

The MDCs of Tipra Motha have also requested for expediting the conduction of the Village Council Election.

“.…Despite subsequently several times request letters were sent, yet on different pretext the Village Committee General Election has not been conducted till date. In the absence of elected members' development activities, monitoring, planning etc cannot be carried out properly in village committee areas”, it reads.

Requisition for placement of fund village road connectivity. Requisition for placement of funds in connection with improvement of road communication/village road connectivity in entire ADC villages under TTAADC areas has been sent to State Government in different phages of 12 nos. projects (containing 122 nos roads) with total involvement of fund of Rs 564.42 crores only.

“Under the above circumstances, we are bound to approach your good office seeking your personal intervention so as to enable us to get the issues redress. I hope that you would kindly take under consideration our legitimate demands and take necessary action please”, the memorandum added.