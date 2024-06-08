The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTADC) administration postponed the recruitment tests for the posts of Sub-zonal Development Officers (SDO) and Deputy Principal Officers (DPO) after the answer key got leaked on social media platforms, according to a senior official.

Speaking to reporters, TTAADC Chief Executive Officer, Chandra Kumar Jamatia, said that the TTAADC administration took a decision to fill up 110 vacant posts of sub-zonal development officers and Deputy Principal Officers and a recruitment board was also constituted for conducting the exams. “Initially, the exams were supposed to happen on June 16, 2024 but based on the requests of the aspiring candidates, we rescheduled the exams to June 9, 2024 as June 16 is also the date of UPSC prelims," he added.

Furthermore, he informed that the leaked answer keys reached the candidates before exams were conducted. "Just a day before the exams, the answer key of the question paper designed for the exams got leaked. The leaked answer keys reportedly reached the aspiring candidates and due to this unfortunate

situation, we have decided to postpone the exams," Jamatia said.

Jamatia further informed that the new date of the exams will be declared within the next ten to fifteen days.

"I would like to request the candidates to keep their roll number and admit cards safe as these

documents remain valid in the rescheduled exams as well," he said. On being asked as to how the TTAADC administration came to know about the leak and what steps are being taken to punish the individuals responsible for the act, Jamatia said, "The answer key was leaked through WhatsApp."

Jamatia said that in consultation with the administration, they arrived at the decision to postpone the exams. "Apart from that, we are also going to lodge an FIR with the concerned police station and a departmental proceeding is also being initiated to punish the responsible officials," Jamatia said.