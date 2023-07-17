The Janajati Suraksha Mancha (JSM) Tripura Chapter has raised a demand to revoke government benefits provided to tribal individuals who have converted to "Christianity" or any other religion. The demand comes as part of the organization's efforts to preserve the culture and social customs of tribal communities in the state.

Kartik Tripura, the joint convenor of JSM Tripura State Chapter, revealed that a state-level conference was held in Agartala on July 13, where community leaders from various tribal groups expressed their opinions on the matter. The focus of discussion centered around the termination of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for individuals who have converted to different faiths, necessitating an amendment to Article 342 of the Indian Constitution.

Tripura emphasized that the benefits conferred upon Scheduled Tribes are intended to safeguard their distinct culture and social customs. Those who have converted to other religions have diverged from the traditional tribal path and, as a result, no longer share the same cultural heritage.

Another concern raised is the dual benefits some individuals are currently enjoying by simultaneously maintaining their ST status and availing privileges as religious minorities. This situation is seen as discriminatory towards others who do not have access to benefits from both departments.

To amplify their demands and ensure that the government hears their voice, JSM Tripura Chapter plans to organize a grand rally in Agartala in December. Workers and volunteers from across the state are expected to participate in the mega rally.