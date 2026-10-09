Tripura tribal council passes resolution seeking time-bound implementation of TIPRASA Accord

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on Friday passed a resolution urging the Centre, the Tripura government and the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) to ensure the time-bound implementation of the Tripartite Agreement, popularly known as the TIPRASA Accord.

The resolution was moved by TTAADC Executive Member Chandra Kumar Jamatia during the District Council session that began on October 9, 2026.

The resolution referred to the agreement signed on March 2, 2024, between the Government of India, the Tripura government and TIPRA to address issues concerning the state's indigenous people, including history, land rights, political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language.

It stressed that implementing the accord should strengthen autonomy in the tribal areas and protect indigenous communities' land, language and cultural identity in accordance with constitutional provisions and democratic aspirations.

Jamatia also expressed gratitude to the people of the TTAADC areas for their peaceful cooperation, continued support and faith in the TIPRA Motha Party's efforts to secure the implementation of the agreement.

The resolution underlined the importance of continued engagement with stakeholders, civil society organisations and community leaders to safeguard the rights and welfare of the indigenous Tiprasa community and other communities in the district council areas.

It also called for coordinated efforts by all concerned parties to fulfil the commitments made under the accord and promote sustainable and inclusive development across the TTAADC region.

