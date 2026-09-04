Tripura tribal council to get land powers, greater financial autonomy as pact implementation begins

The Centre and the Tripura government are set to begin implementing the 2024 Tripartite Agreement in two phases, with the first phase expected to commence within the next 15 days, potentially giving the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) greater administrative and financial powers, including authority over land allotment within its jurisdiction.

The development followed a meeting between Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and BJP Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday.

The Tripartite Agreement, signed in March 2024 between the Centre, the Tripura government and the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), seeks to address the political, economic, social and cultural rights of Tripura’s indigenous population.

Saha described his meeting with Shah as a “fruitful and constructive discussion” on matters of mutual importance and the development and welfare of Tripura. He said Debbarma and Patra were also present at the meeting.

According to sources in Tipra Motha, Shah assured the delegation that the demands under the agreement would be implemented in two phases, with the first phase beginning within 15 days.

The sources claimed that the Centre has agreed to provide the TTAADC with powers relating to land allotment in areas under the autonomous council. They also said the Centre had agreed to demands for an increased budget and greater financial autonomy for the council.

“We have also sought an increased budget and greater financial autonomy for the TTAADC, which has been agreed to. A bouquet of institutions, including AIIMS, IIM and NIFT, has also been sought for the TTAADC areas,” a source said.

Other administrative issues concerning the autonomous council are also expected to be fast-tracked, including pending bills awaiting the Governor’s approval, the sources said.

The sources further claimed that other accords concerning Tripura’s tribal population, including the NLFT agreement, would also be fast-tracked.

The development comes ahead of the TTAADC Village Committee elections scheduled for September 28.

Meanwhile, sources close to Tipra Motha said the party has no immediate plans to enter into an electoral alliance with the BJP for upcoming elections, despite being part of the BJP-led government in Tripura.

“Our first priority is our people. Our royal scion Pradyot Manikya is working for them. Without fulfilling our demands for the welfare and development of the indigenous people, we will not enter into any kind of alliance,” the source said.