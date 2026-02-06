Tripura royal scion Pradyot Manikya to sue government over illegal Nagar Panchayat conversion

Pradyot Bikram Manikya, founder of the Tipra Motha Party and Tripura royal scion, has announced legal action against the Tripura government, alleging that portions of district council areas under the Sixth Schedule are being converted into a Nagar Panchayat, in what he describes as an illegal process. The announcement follows his visit to Bishramganj, Sepahijala District, where he held discussions with officials on the ongoing conversion and demarcation of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas in relation to the Bishramganj Nagar Panchayat.

Pradyot was accompanied by TTAADC Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia, former CEO C.K. Jamatia, and other party leaders during meetings with Sepahijala district officials, including SDM Bishramganj Binky Saha, who also serves as Executive Officer of the Bishramganj Nagar Panchayat. The discussions centred on the government's notification to convert parts of district council land, a move that Pradyot has vowed to contest in court.

He stated firmly that he would legally contest the government notification.

Pradyot directly challenged the government's rationale, stating, "The government cannot create a Nagar Panchayat within district council areas. They claim that since Nagar Panchayat elections were held in the district council area in 2024, this legitimises the move. But this is illegal. We have maps and proper documentation, while they are relying only on mouja records and past elections," highlighting the dispute over the use of documentation and legal boundaries to justify the conversion.

Describing the situation as a "forceful occupation," Pradyot emphasised his opposition to the conversion, asserting the community's reliance on official records and documentation in contrast to government claims based on past elections and mouja records.

"We will oppose it. We have all the official records and documents. Take Nandan Nagar in Agartala, for example, many tribals live there. Can they simply convert it into a district council? Elections may come and go, but no one can take land illegally. I am not against Nagar Panchayats per se, but the government cannot arbitrarily convert district council areas into Nagar Panchayats. Citizens must also be aware and take steps; we will do whatever is necessary to uphold the law," Pradyot said, underlining his position that the issue is about legality and due process, not political opposition to urban governance structures.

The incident in Bishramganj is viewed by local tribal leaders as part of a broader debate over land rights and the application of the Sixth Schedule, which provides legal safeguards for tribal areas. They argue that any move to convert district council land without proper consultation and legal compliance undermines the rights of tribal communities.

Pradyot concluded by emphasising that the law clearly prohibits the establishment of a Nagar Panchayat within district council areas, and vice versa, underlining his commitment to protecting the rights of tribal communities. The unfolding legal challenge is expected to test the boundaries of administrative authority and tribal autonomy in Tripura.