Several tribal organisations in Tripura have announced protests on September 21, Saturday in response to recent violence in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh.

Reports indicate that homes were set ablaze and numerous individuals lost their lives amid unrest allegedly instigated by the majority community in the region.

The Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), the youth wing of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has decided to organise a peaceful demonstration outside the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission office in Agartala.

YTF President Suraj Debbarma condemned the violent attacks on minority and tribal communities in Bangladesh, particularly in Khagrachari, where individuals of Tripuri and Chakma origin faced targeted assaults.

Debbarma stated, “In recent days, we have witnessed brutal violence against minority communities. Many families have been left homeless due to these attacks. We firmly oppose such acts and aim to use our protest to urge the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities.”

He emphasised that the protests are not directed against any specific community, noting the support of Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who has historically advocated for minority rights. “We are inspired by his leadership and aim to show solidarity with those affected,” Debbarma added.

Additionally, the Tripura Chakma Students’ Association (TCSA) has announced its own protest rally in Agartala, denouncing the violence.

In a statement, the organisation described the incident as a “shameful and barbaric” event in history, reporting that over 67 indigenous individuals and students were killed by the Bangladesh Army, with many more injured. They highlighted the plight of a Tripuri student as one of the first victims and expressed outrage at the ongoing human rights violations in the CHT, including attacks on women and the persecution of minority Hindus.

The TCSA’s rally is set to begin at Swami Vivekananda Maidan at Agartala and will proceed through several key locations in Agartala before returning for a concluding assembly. The organisation has also called for the inclusion of CHT within India, demanding justice for the victims of this recent violence.